Joe Simitian gives tips for successful advocacy at Junior League sponsored talk

The Junior League of Palo Alto•Mid Peninsula (JLPA•MP) is hosting Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian to present his popular “13 Tips for Successful Advocacy” talk on October 18, from 7:00-8:30 pm at the City Council Chambers in Menlo Park. The event is free and open to the public. Those interested in attending can RSVP online.

“13 Tips” is a lively, interactive presentation that Simitian has given to leadership groups, nonprofits, and community activists for many years.

“Having served as an elected official at various levels of state and local government, I’ve had a chance to see what works, and what doesn’t,” Simitian said. “My hope is that anyone who wants to be a more effective advocate – particularly in the governmental arena – will find this a useful opportunity. Making change is difficult, but it can be done if you know how to be a successful advocate. My focus is on practical tips that folks can use the minute they walk out the door.”