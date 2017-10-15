Atherton hosts inaugural Halloween Bash on Oct. 21

Town and Library staff have partnered together to bring you a family-friendly frightful fun time! Come on down to Town Center for an exciting, fun, and safe trick or treat adventure!

The Halloween Bash will take place at Town Center (Ashfield Road and Dinkelspiel/Station Lane) from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 21, 2017. It is free and open to all ages.

The event includes a trick or treat experience with halloween goodies for costumed kids and their parents. Town and Library staff will be in full costume handing out candy to the little ghosts and goblins along with candy buckets!

In addition to trick or treating, the event will include a halloween bouncy house, halloween music and movies, face painting and balloons, (no-host) food truck, spooky story time readings, and a pumpkin carving station for all ages!

Come on out and say hi or take a picture at our photo booth with costumed characters and special guests, Skippyjon Jones & Maisy Mouse.