Newspaper Box Ordinance community meeting set for Oct. 25

On Wednesday, October 25, 2016, from 6:30-8:00 pm, the City of Menlo Park is hosting a community meeting to discuss the new, Newspaper Box (Rack) Ordinance to be adopted by the city.

The meeting will be held at the Arrillaga Recreation Center located at 700 Alma St. Sample ordinances, implantation timelines, rack specification and rack locations are some of the subjects to will be discussed.

There will be plenty of opportunity for public comment and input. If you have any questions, please contact Meghan Revolinsky at 650-330-6648 or marevolinsky@menlopark.org.