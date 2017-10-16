Melody for Charities to put on benefit concert for Warrior Canine Connection

Menlo Atherton High School students, Café Zoë and Purpose Clothing Store will host a concert to raise money for an organization that partners veterans with service dogs.

Warrior Canine Connection’s mission is to help veterans recover from the traumas of war and reconnect with their families and communities by partnering them with a service dog.

Not only will the M-A club Melody for Charities be taking cash donations, but Café Zoë will also be donating 20% of the house sales from 7:00 am to 9:30 pm towards the cause.

In addition, Purpose, a Sacramento-based clothing shop, will have a pop-up shop set up at the café. They will be donating 10% of their sales over the course of the weekend. Purpose sells modern and artistic clothing, jewelry, and home goods. Purpose’s pop-up shop will be set up during all business hours on Saturday on Sunday at Café Zoë.

Representatives from Warrior Canine Connection have confirmed that they will coordinate bringing puppies in training to the café with which attendees will be able to interact.

This benefit concert will be held this upcoming Saturday, October 21st at 7pm at Café Zoë, 1929 Menalto Ave in Menlo Park. This event will run until 9:30pm and it is an all ages event.

InMenlo file photo (c) 2010