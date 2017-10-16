Spotted: Encinal students taking part in Harvest Festival

Last Thursday, 4th and 5th grade students at Encinal Elementary school participated in their annual Harvest Festival. They rotated through four stations where they learned about life in colonial America, churning butter, coring apples and sampling Johnny cakes and squash soup.

At the garden station, they learned about the symbiotic relationship between the “three sisters” (corn, beans, and squash).

Arts and crafts included cross-stitch, rag-rug weaving, and writing with a feather quill.

Given the heartbreaking situation in the North Bay, the Harvest Festival leaders included in their presentations how fire and other natural disasters impact food supplies and community life.

A special thanks to Encinal’s PTO for sponsoring the event, and to Cheeky Monkey for donating games.

Photo by Melissa Berhow (c) 2017