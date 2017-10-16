Supplies are plentiful – what’s needed now are drivers to get them to the North Bay for fire victims

Editor’s note: Menlo Park resident Celeste Wiberg was one of the earliest people to email InMenlo inquiring about where to drop off supplies for victims of the North Bay Fire. She read InMenlo’s post on October 13 and sprung into action. Here’s an update and a plea for drivers to get supplies to those in need:

“My husband and I took our stuff to Seaport Storage,and there were a lot more people bringing their stuff so I volunteered all weekend organizing these donations. There had been people bringing donations in their cars and some other trucks.

“At this moment what is needed is drivers. My husband and I spoke with David [Brett] the owner of Seaport Storage and that is what he told us. He said: “The trucks are there, but what we don’t have are the drivers.”

“It is very touching to see what people bring to the storage. A lot of baby formula, diapers, children socks, and new underwear. New Jackets, they are going to need this as winter is coming. I have been organizing the children storage, sorting bags and putting things in different boxes

“The need for sleeping bags, blankets, pillows is great as this is one of the things trucks take first.

“My husband is going to drive a truck on Tuesday. Drivers can call the storage and see what is needed: (650) 249-4843.

“I will be going again to the warehouse to work all day again.”

Photos courtesy of Celeste Wiberg; taken by her husband