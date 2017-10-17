Menlo-Atherton High School senior Cameron Bozdog achieves top ACT score

Cameron Bozdog, a senior at Menlo-Atherton High School, earned the highest possible ACT composite score of 36.

On average, less than one-tenth of 1 percent of students who take the ACT earn a top score. In the U.S. high graduating class of 2016, only 2,2235 out of nearly 2.1 million graduates who the the ACT earned a composite score of 36.

The ACT consists of tests in English, mathematics, reading and science, each scored on a scale of 1.36. A student’s composite score is the average of the four test scores. Some students also take the optional ACT writing test, but the score for that test is reported separately and in not included within the ACT composite score.

In a letter to Cameron, ACT Chief Executive Officer Marten Roorda wrote: “Your achievement on the ACT is significant and rare. While test scores are just one of the multiple criteria that most colleges consider when making admission decisions, your exceptional ACT composite score should prove helpful as your pursue your education and career goals.