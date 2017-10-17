Next house concert at Dala’s Nest features Wendy Waller on Oct. 21

Willows neighborhood resident Aimée Campbell is a self-described “lifelong lover of live music.” Since 2014 she’s hosted house concerts at her venue called Dala’s Nest, featuring local artists playing a variety of musical genres.

“Events at Dala’s Nest bring diverse music to the community at no cost to the artists,” she said.

This Saturday, Oct. 21, she’s featuring vocalist Wendy Waller at 6:00 pm (doors open at 5:30 pm). Suggested donation is $20.

Emails Wendy: ” was at a wedding and a woman recognized me as someone that she use to hear sing at Rudy’s Bar/restaurant in downtown Palo Alto. She asked what I was doing these days and if I was still singing. I said I am teaching singing and performing at house concerts.

“Then she said, Do you know Aimee Bolter Cambell? She’s having house concerts at her place. I asked the woman if she would mind introducing Aimee to me and so I was introduced via e-mail and Aimee and I began corresponding. Aimee listened to my music and liked it and so here we are!”