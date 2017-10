Spooky Carnival comes to Onetta Harris Community Center on October 26

Come enjoy an afternoon of Halloween-inspired carnival games and activities at the Onetta Harris Community Center (100 Terminal Avenue) in Menlo Park.

There will be games and snacks at this free event. Remember to wear your Halloween costume for a chance to compete in the costume contest.

The event takes place on Thursday, October 26, from 4:00 to 6:00 pm