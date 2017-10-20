Spotted: Halloween spider that moves – and looks right at you!

InMenlo
Menlo Park, California 94025 and Atherton, California 94027
by Linda Hubbard Gulker on October 20, 2017
These 3 1/2 year old twins were surprised by this Halloween spider “that moves and looks right at you!” All part of the fun checking out decorations in Menlo Park.
Halloween decorations
{ 0 comments… add one now }