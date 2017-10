Spotted: Costumed kids – and a dog – at Atherton’s community Halloween event

Atherton hosted its inaugural Halloween Bash at the Town Center this afternoon which featured a costume contest (pictured above, three and four-year-olds waiting the judges decision – the Ninja won), pumpkin decorating, trick or treating, balloon animals along with a haunted City Council Chambers. We like the little dog dressed as a lobster in particular.

Photos by Linda Hubbard (c) 2017