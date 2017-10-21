Sugar Skull Decorating for Teens takes place Friday, October 27

Teens and middle schoolers can come downstairs at the Menlo Park Library after school to enjoy some snacks and create their own calavera for Día de los Muertos.

El Día de los Muertos is non-religious holiday that celebrates the memory of family and friends who have died. Sugar skulls are a traditional folk art from southern Mexico used to celebrate Day of the Dead. Sugar skulls are colorfully decorated with icing, pieces of bright foil, and colored sugars.

The free event, make possible thanks to funding form the Friends of the Library, takes place on Friday, Oct. 27 from 4:00 to 5:30 pm in the downstairs room at the Menlo Park Library. No registration is necessary.