Get ready for Halloween Hoopla in downtown Menlo Park on Oct. 28

Participants are welcome to come in costume and participate in the annual parade through downtown Menlo Park to Fremont Park. The parade will start in the Maloney Street parking lot behind Cheeky Monkey.

Please meet at the parade start at 11:00 am. After the parade, from 11:30 am to 2:00 pm, kids are welcome to trick-or-treat to local downtown merchants. Enjoy crafts, live entertainment and carnival games. Free trick-or-treat bags will be available at Fremont Park for all children.

Schedule of events:

11:00 am – Costume parade through downtown Menlo Park

11:30 am – Magic by Marshall Magoon

11:30 am – Downtown trick-or-treat and carnival games at Fremont Park (ends at 2 pm)

12:30 pm – Music show by Happily Ever Laughter

1:45 pm – Winner of pumpkin and candy guess announced

2:00 pm – Event concludes

Photo by Scott J. Loftesness of 2013 parade (c) 2013