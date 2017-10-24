Dine well while helping to raise money for North Bay fire victims on Oct. 25

Dine out at the Village Pub or Village Bakery in Woodside along with Mayfield Cafe and Bakery in Palo Alto tomorrow night, October 25, and you’ll eat well along with supporting victims of the North Bay fire.

The Bacchus Management group-owned restaurants will be donating 100% of the proceeds from dinner Wednesday night to the North Bay Fire Relief Fund.

The restaurant group has also started a Go Fund Me page with a goal of raising $5,000.

Bacchus Management Group Executive Chief Mark Sullivan photographer in dress rehearsal for opening Village Bakery last July by Betsy Sergeant Snow (c) 2017