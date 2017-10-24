New traffic signals coming to Willow Road off ramps at Highway 101

On Thursday, Oct. 26, and Friday, Oct. 27, traffic signals will be turned on for the intersections of Willow Road and the ramps to and from U.S. 101. The layout of the on- and off-ramps is also changing with both of the southbound ramps connecting to Willow Road on the south side of the street and both of the northbound ramps connecting to Willow Road on the north side of the street.

This marks a major milestone in the interchange project’s process as the contractors move into the next phase of construction. These changes will be temporary for the second out of four stages and will allow the contractors to begin construction on some of the major ramp improvements.

The interchange project will replace the existing interchange with a new, wider bridge; add sidewalks, bike lanes and protected bike paths on both sides; and add two signalized intersections. The current “full cloverleaf” style interchange will be replaced with a “partial cloverleaf” which will eliminate the short merge weaves both on Willow Road and on the freeway and will create a more efficient way for all modes of traffic, including bikes and pedestrians, to get across the freeway at Willow Road.