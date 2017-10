“Global Trends in Mineral Commodity Supplies” is USGS public lecture on Oct. 26

Steven M. Fortier, Director of the USGS National Minerals Information Center, will present this free public lecture on Oct. 26 at 7:00 pm. It will take place in the Rambo Auditorium/Bldg. 3, 345 Middlefield Rd. in Menlo Park.