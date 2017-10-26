Celebrate Halloween and Dia de los Muertos at Facebook on October 28

Fun for the whole family. Bring the kids in costume for parade, trick-or-treating, and free pumpkin (1 per children – while supplies last). Shop for fall produce, decor & crafts.

Farmers will be onsite with fresh fall fruits & vegetables. Shop from locally-sourced food & drink vendors.

Free kid zone: Bounce houses, mini Ferris Wheel, facepainting, arts & crafts, all complimentary in the kid zone.

Enjoy live music from the Longhorn Solor Stage: 2:45-4:45 pm: Livewire Cover Band

More bands coming soon.

Shop for specialty items and gifts, all sourced from small, local businesses.

Order your favorite drink & hang out in TAVERN 15, located next to the Longhorn Stage. Additional craft beer & wine stations will be located throughout the event. ID’s required for alcoholic beverages.

A variety of food trucks & specialty food vendors will be onsite to offer an assortment of fresh and delicious cuisines.

Proceeds to benefit local organizatins who feed the hungry.