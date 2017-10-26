Celebrate Halloween and Dia de los Muertos at Facebook on October 28

by Contributed Content on October 26, 2017

Fun for the whole family. Bring the kids in costume for parade, trick-or-treating, and free pumpkin (1 per children – while supplies last). Shop for fall produce, decor & crafts.

Farmers will be onsite with fresh fall fruits & vegetables. Shop from locally-sourced food & drink vendors.

Free kid zone: Bounce houses, mini Ferris Wheel, facepainting, arts & crafts, all complimentary in the kid zone.

Enjoy live music from the Longhorn Solor Stage: 2:45-4:45 pm: Livewire Cover Band
More bands coming soon.

Shop for specialty items and gifts, all sourced from small, local businesses.

Order your favorite drink & hang out in TAVERN 15, located next to the Longhorn Stage. Additional craft beer & wine stations will be located throughout the event. ID’s required for alcoholic beverages.

A variety of food trucks & specialty food vendors will be onsite to offer an assortment of fresh and delicious cuisines.

Proceeds to benefit local organizatins who feed the hungry.

