CVS Pharmacy on El Camino got robbed this Thursday morning

This morning (October 26) at 9:08 am, Menlo Park Police officers responded to CVS Pharmacy at 700 El Camino Real on the report of a male subject who demanded two bottles of a prescribed drug, Alprazolam, from the pharmacy.

He lifted his shirt and showed a handgun in his waistband. The employee complied, and the suspect left the store last seen on foot heading northbound in the parking lot. No one was injured in the incident.

Officers circulated the area but were unable to locate the suspect. Video footage from surrounding businesses was obtained showing the suspect coming and leaving CVS.

The suspect is described as a white male adult in his 50s with thinning brown colored hair and a bald spot, 5’8”, medium build wearing light blue denim pants, brown shoes, a tan trench/long coat and a black backpack. The gun was described as a small black semi-automatic pistol.

The Menlo Park Police Department is asking anyone who might have information about this case, and/or who witnessed this incident, to call the Menlo Park Police Department at (650) 330-6300 or the Menlo Park Police Anonymous Tip Hotline at (650) 330-6395.