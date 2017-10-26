Menlo Park building inspector assists on Northern California fires

As the wildfires continue to impact California, Menlo Park responded to the statewide request placed by the California Office of Emergency Services to help aide in the recovery process. Senior Building Inspector, Rini Bunje, was selected to help inspect damaged properties in Napa County the week of Oct. 16.

Rini spent three days inspecting nearly 100 properties, working hard through rugged terrain and highly wooded areas. While inspecting damaged homes, she came across a hot spot, quickly grabbed a shovel and put out a small fire with surrounding dirt, saving several farm animals.

The County has had inspectors look at over 108 square miles of burned area. They posted over 600 structures – homes, barns, second units and other buildings – as being destroyed or unsafe to enter, with the number expected to grow.

City of Menlo Park Building Inspectors, Scott McBirney and Tim Weber, are prepared to assist in Sonoma County when needed.

This post originally appeared on Menlo Park Updates; used with permission