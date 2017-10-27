Creepy thriller “Get Out” screens free at Menlo Park Library on Oct. 30

by Contributed Content on October 27, 2017

Post image for Creepy thriller “Get Out” screens free at Menlo Park Library on Oct. 30

“Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” gets a creepy thriller twist in this award-winning directorial debut from Jordan Peele.

The Menlo Park Library’s  October Film Fright Fest comes to a creepy, creepy conclusion with the critically-acclaimed hit, “Get Out” screening on October 30 at 6:30 pm in the downtown program room of the Menlo Park Library.

It’s time for a young African American man to meet with his white girlfriend’s parents for a weekend in their secluded estate in the woods, but before long, the friendly and polite atmosphere will give way to a nightmare.

The highest-grossing debut film based on an original screenplay in Hollywood history is rated R.

Tagged as: Menlo Movie Night at Library

{ 0 comments… add one now }

Leave a Comment

Previous post: