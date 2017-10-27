Creepy thriller “Get Out” screens free at Menlo Park Library on Oct. 30

“Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” gets a creepy thriller twist in this award-winning directorial debut from Jordan Peele.

The Menlo Park Library’s October Film Fright Fest comes to a creepy, creepy conclusion with the critically-acclaimed hit, “Get Out” screening on October 30 at 6:30 pm in the downtown program room of the Menlo Park Library.

It’s time for a young African American man to meet with his white girlfriend’s parents for a weekend in their secluded estate in the woods, but before long, the friendly and polite atmosphere will give way to a nightmare.

The highest-grossing debut film based on an original screenplay in Hollywood history is rated R.