Oak Knoll School celebrates Halloween with a parade through the neighborhood

A Halloween parade that’s been held on the Oak Knoll School campus is extending into the adjoining neighborhood this year.

“Oak Knoll School appreciates our neighbors, friends, family and our entire community,” the school stated in a flyer. “We are thankful for your ongoing support of our school and we want to show our appreciation by sharing this happy school tradition with you!”

The parade will take place from 8:30 to 9:30 am along Oak Knoll Lane, which will be closed to traffic.

Photos by Chris Gulker taken in 2009 at Oak Knoll School