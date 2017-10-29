Peninsula Volunteers hold open house at Rosener House on Nov. 4

Peninsula Volunteers/Rosener House Adult Day Center (500 Arbor Road) in Menlo Park will host an Open House on Saturday, Nov. 4, from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm.

At 10:30 am, there will be a presentation by Nicole Fernandez of San Mateo County Elder and Dependent Adult Protection, “Scams, Identity Theft, and Elder Abuse Prevention and Identification.”

Rosener House offers a comprehensive activity program for adults with challenges, including Alzheimer’s, mild cognitive impairment, dementia, Parkinson’s or post-stroke, and support for families. Activities led by professional staff include music, art, exercise, brain games, therapies, and more.

Peninsula Volunteers is a non-profit charitable organization serving older adults in San Mateo and Santa Clara Counties for 70 years. Rosener House was founded in 1978 to provide services for older adults with disabilities in a supportive setting and services for caregivers. Other programs of Peninsula Volunteers are Little House-the Roslyn G. Morris Activity Center, Meals on Wheels, and through Peninsula Volunteers Properties, Crane Place and Partridge-Kennedy Apartments.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2017