“Towards Understanding: A Jewish, Christian, Muslim Conversation” is topic of Hearts For Justice event on Nov. 5

An interfaith conversation between leaders in the Jewish, Christian, and Muslim faiths will take place at Trinity Church in Menlo Park (330 Ravenswood Avenue) on Sunday, Nov. 5 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm. Rabbi Sarah Weissman, the Reverend Matthew Dutton-Gillett, and Sheikha Maryam Amir are the featured speakers.

The event is explained on the church’s website: “In this dialogue, we are hoping to move beyond the great and formidable edifices of Judaism, Christianity, and Islam, which means also to move beyond the stereotypes that we tend to have about these great traditions. Instead, we hope to give one another a glimpse into the way in which the sacred stories of these faiths have interacted with and transformed our personal stories, which is nothing less than a glimpse into what it is that is compelling to each of us as followers in and leaders of our respective traditions.

“And perhaps, how, especially in this season where our public discourse seems to be disorienting and divisive, our traditions invite us into a different way of talking and being together that we find thoughtful and hopeful and helpful in cultivating a heart for justice. We believe that this more personal encounter between our traditions will do more justice to each of them.”

Following the conversation there will be an interfaith community resource fair. This event is free, and there is childcare avaliable. Tickets are recommended as space is limited.

RSVP for childcare is required; RSVP for a general admission ticket and then an additional childcare ticket for every child who will require childcare. If you have questions about childcare, please contact Alecia McDowell: office@trinitymenlopark.org / 650-326-2083.