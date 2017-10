Spotted: Magician Marshall Magoon delighting kids at Halloween Hoopla

A bit of magic was added this year to Halloween Hoopla last Saturday. Menlo Park’s resident magician Marshall Magoon presented a magic show at Fremont Park following the parade. And from the looks on the kids’ faces, it was a big hit!

You can read more about M-A grad Marshall in a post we did on him a year ago.

Photos by Robb Most (c) 2017