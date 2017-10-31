Menlo Park Library’s second Storytelling Festival covers November start to finish

The Menlo Park Library is planning for a month-long celebration of the oral tradition, with a Storytelling Festival featuring an array of professional tellers over the course of seven different events during November.

Every Monday evening at 7:00 pm, a teller who is new to the library will perform. On selected afternoons, a favorite returning storyteller will share some tales. There will be events at both the Main Library and at the Belle Haven Branch. The performances are aimed toward adults, as well as children in elementary school and above.

Professional storytellers on the schedule include Megumi, Alicia Retes, Muriel Johnson, Linda Kennedy, Joan McCammon, Olga Loya, and John Weaver. The complete list of events is available online.

Storytelling is telling stories without using a book. According to the National Storytelling Network, “storytelling is the interactive art of using words and actions to reveal the elements and images of a story while encouraging the listener’s imagination. In storytelling, the listener imagines the story.”

The events are free, thanks to funding from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.

Schedule of Events:

Thursday, Nov. 2: John Weaver, 4:00 pm – Main Library

Monday, Nov. 6: Megumi, 7:00 pm – Main Library

Wednesday, Nov. 8: John Weaver, 4:00 pm – Belle Haven Branch

Monday, Nov. 13: Alicia Retes, 7:00 pm – Main Library

Wednesday, Nov. 15: Olga Loya, 5:00 pm – Belle Haven Branch

Monday, Nov. 20: Muriel Johnson, 7:00 pm – Main Library

Monday, Nov. 27: Linda Kennedy & Joan McCammon, 7:00 pm – Main Library