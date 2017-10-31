Oak Knoll Elementary School’s Halloween parade takes to the streets

by Linda Hubbard Gulker on October 31, 2017

Oak Knoll Elementary School has celebrated Halloween with a costume parade around the school grounds, but for the first time expanded the parade route to include the adjoining neighborhood streets. Led by the Hillview Middle School band – themselves all in costumes, they cleverly-costumed kids strutted down one side of the street and back to the school on the other. We present some of our favorite photos to kick off InMenlo’s all-day Halloween coverage.

Photos by Linda Hubbard (c) 2017 

