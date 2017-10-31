The traditional end of Halloween in Menlo Park means a gathering to hear The Members

We realize not everyone in Menlo Park gets to dance the Halloween night away listening to our city’s favorite dad band, The Members. It’s mostly a west of Olive Dr., east of the Alameda deal. We are just lucky enough to be a couple of blocks away, so we took in the crazy scene and good music before calling this All Hallows Eve a done deal. So to those who go treat or treating on the supposedly popular streets (like Sherman) you don’t know the fun you are missing!

Photos by Linda Hubbard (c) 2017