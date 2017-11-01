Annual M-A canned food drive kicks off November 1

Beginning November 1, local grocery shoppers will see Menlo-Atherton High School students accepting food donations for the school’s annual Canned Food Drive.

Thanks to the generosity of the local community, last year the M-A Canned Food Drive donated over 100,000 pounds of food to Second Harvest Food Bank and distributed food to more than 500 local families. For these outstanding efforts, the school received Second Harvest Food Bank’s coveted Blue Diamond Award, for outstanding food and monetary collections, as well as the Community Champion Award, which goes to non-corporate groups with the highest number of participants.

According to Second Harvest Food Bank, one in four people in Santa Clara and San Mateo Counties are at risk for hunger. Many of these people are our neighbors, classmates or acquaintances.

Please consider helping in one of the following ways:.

M-A students will be outside local stores to collect donations. Not sure what to donate? The students will give shoppers lists of most-needed items.

Consider donating online. Type “high school” in the online food drive box and select Menlo-Atherton High School so that your gift can be properly credited to the M-A outreach effort.

The canned food drive locations include:

Bianchini’s in Ladera;

Delucchi’s Market in Redwood City;

Draeger’s in Menlo Park;

Mi Pueblo in East Palo Alto;

Safeway stores on El Camino, Sequoia Station and in Sharon Heights;

Trader Joe’s in Menlo Park;

Robert’s Market in Portola Valley;

Whole Foods in Palo Alto, and

Willows Market in Menlo Park.

Distribution to families will take place at Ecumenical Hunger Program in East Palo Alto on Saturday, December 3. For the second year, Facebook has generously donated reusable grocery bags that will be used to package the food for recipient families.

Photo by Becky Flanagan (c)2017 show M-A students (left to right) Jean Claverie, Isabella Montoya, Carly Jespersen with Dave Christine, Draeger’s Menlo Park store manager.