Menlo Park Kiwanis Club announces speakers for November

How to avoid future online security breaches, emergency preparedness in the light of recent disasters, travels through Ireland, and a visit by Kiwanis District 34’s new Lt. Governor Patricia Emslie — all are timely topics of discussion at November Menlo Park Kiwanis Club meetings.

November 7: Kiwanis members Les Koonce, Koonce Financial Services, and retired Menlo Park Attorney Tim Wright, will take the audience on a tour of the green isle when they share their “Impressions of Ireland”.

November 14: Shirley Roybal, Branch Manager, Bank of the West, has chosen a timely topic, “What To Do After The Equifax Security Breach”. While there are many theories about how severe this online attack was, there’s no doubt that it is a something every person and business wants to know more about.

November 21: Patricia Emslie will be speaking as Lt. Governor of Kiwanis Division 34, making her first official visit to the Club. She will speak about the Governor’s goals for the Division and the District for 2017-2018, and how to implement them. Her message will be to encourage the Club to grow membership, find good service projects, and have fun!

November 28: Recent fires and hurricanes drive home the need for Emergency Preparedness, the theme of the talk by Dave Bertini, Commander, Menlo Park Police Department. He will run through a variety of ways people can become better prepared — even if they think they are. Dave is also an instructor in criminal justice at College of San Mateo.

Kiwanis Club Meetings are held every Tuesday at Allied Arts Center, from 12:00 – 1:15 pm, and the club welcomes visitors. Contact the club to attend any of the programs or for more details.