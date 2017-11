Italy travel expert Madeline Jhawar speaking at The Applebee Preschool on Nov. 7

Italy travel expert Madeline Jhawar, who we profiled on InMenlo last January, will be speaking at The Applebee Preschool on Tuesday, Nov. 7 from 7:00 to 9:00 pm. The community is welcome; wine will be served. The preschool is located at 107 Clover Lane, although the entrance is right behind the Willows Market off of Middlefield. Please RSVP: Joannie at applebeeps@aol.com.

Photo by Irene Searles (c) 2017