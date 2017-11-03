Spotted: Leo teens delivering needed supplies to North Bay fire victims

The Leo District 4-C4 Board (part of the Lions Clubs International) teens banded together to assist the Northern California fire victims. On Saturday, October 28, the Leos drove three minivans stuffed full of physical supplies and more than $1,000 to Santa Rosa.

In two weeks, the Leo District 4-C4 Board’s Northern CA Fire Aid Drive collected more than 100 new blankets (donated by the Peninsula Veterans Lions Club), new and gently used clothing, bags full of warm coats, bedding, food, pet food, kitchen supplies, school supplies, and toys/books.

The Leo District 4-C4 Board includes 17 Leo Clubs in the SF Bay Area, mostly made up of high school students. Elise Kratzer, Leo District 4-C4 Board Vice President, and Dina Zheng, Leo District 4-C4 Board President (pictured), spear-headed the drive.

Elise, a junior at Menlo-Atherton High School, explained that “we try to get involved in direct service projects where our help is needed the most — our new board focus this year is Natural Disaster Aid.”