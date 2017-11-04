Joseph Fuchs brings his art to Café Zoë for the 5th year in a row

Retired English teacher Joseph Fuchs is no longer trying to bring out the best in Menlo-Atherton High School students. Rather, he’s bringing the best out in himself as he continues with his artistic endeavors.

As he has for the past five years, he is showing some of his newest paintings at Café Zoë for six weeks through January 6. There will be a reception for Joseph on Saturday, November 4, from 1:00 to 5:00 pm.

The connection with the local hangout, owned by community-minded Kathleen Daly, began when Joseph would sketch at the cafe on Thursday afternoons before picking up his grandson at a nearby school. His paintings have subsequently been a travelogue of his adventures, one that expanded this past year from Venice, Turkey, Tuscany and California to the Scottish Highlands.

“I like my painting of the Highlands, it’s as wild as the Highlands are,” he commented. “I was impressed with not only the wildness but also the light. We were there for two weeks, and it only rained one morning!

“I feel like I’m expanding, trying a lot of different techniques, and trying different color palettes, such as the saturated greens of the Highlands. Plus, the sky there is totally different than the American Southwest.”

Joseph’s exhibit at Café Zoë includes seven new paintings, one older one and about seven pen and ink drawings.

Photo courtesy of Joseph Fuchs