Morning showers add to trickle of rain this Fall

By noon Saturday morning, InMenlo weather watcher Bill Russ recorded had .2″ in his rainfall gauge, giving him .4″ year-to-date. This is compared to 3.9″ a year ago, in what would turn out to be a big rain year.

InMenlo contributing photographer Robb Most was not deterred by the wet weather, hiking up Hamms Gulch in Portola Valley to where it reaches Razorback Ridge Trail near Skyline, capturing some of the effects of the moist Fall weather.

Photos by Robb Most (c) 2017