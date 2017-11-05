“Anxiety and Depression in Teenagers” is topic of MPCSD Parent Education talk on Nov. 8

Jacob Towery, MD, has observed an increase in depression and anxiety his own practice. Screen time, for example, has been negatively affecting teens’ sleep and attention. He offers parents concrete advice around modeling behavior and managing screen time.

He is Adjunct Clinical Faculty, Stanford University Department of Psychiatry, and author of The Anti-Depressant Book: A Practical Guide for Teens and Young Adults to Overcome Depression and Stay Healthy. Books, Inc. will be selling, and Dr. Towery will be signing, his book at this event, which takes place on Wednesday Nov. 8 at 6:30 p, at the Hillview PAC. The program is geared towards parents/adults and open to the wider community

