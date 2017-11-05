La Entrada Used Book Fair runs from Nov. 6-9

Please join us at the La Entrada Used Book Fair from Nov. 6-9. The hours are 7:30 am to 4:00 pm, Monday-Wednesday and 7:30 am to 2:00 pm Thursday.

Choose from over 6,000 books in all genres ranging from children’s to adult books. Picture books, board books, early readers, young adults, adult fiction, biographies, mysteries, business books, cookbooks…you name it, we’ve got it!

Come shop for yourself, your family and your friends! All books are reasonably priced, mostly $1-$5. Located at La Entrada Middle School (2200 Sharon Rd, Menlo Park) in the multi-use room, next to the school office. Cash and checks only. 100% of the proceeds go to PTA funded programs.