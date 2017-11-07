Menlo Park Mayor Kirsten Keith hosts discussion on housing challenges on Nov. 13

Menlo Park Mayor Kirsten Keith is hosting an “On the Table” conversation about Silicon Valley housing challenges on Monday, November 13, 2017 at the Arrillaga Recreation Center, Oak Room at 6:00 pm.

“On the Table” aims to increase civic participation, foster new relationships and inspire action through small group conversations over a meal, coffee or tea, after work or at any other time during the day. Having conversations with our neighbors, coworkers and others who call Silicon Valley home, we can all be part of finding new solutions that make housing affordable for everyone.

Please RSVP or for more information please contact Meghan Revolinsky at Mmarevolinsky@menlopark.org or 650-330-6648.