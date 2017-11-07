Music@Menlo presents the Montrose Trio on Nov. 12

Virtuoso pianist Jon Kimura Parker and former Tokyo String Quartet members, violinist Martin Beaver and cellist Clive Greensmith, perform a program of Shostakovich, Beethoven, and Brahms that offers an opportunity to hear the youthful craftsmanship of these composers’ first piano trios. The program, beginning at 6:00 pm, includes:

Dmitry Shostakovich (1906-1975)

Piano Trio no. 1 in c minor, op. 8 (1923)

Ludwig Van Beethoven (1770-1827)

Piano Trio in E-flat Major, op. 1, no. 1 (1794)

Johannes Brahms (1833-1897)

Piano Trio no. 1 in B Major, op. 8 (1854, rev. 1889)

Tickets are available online.