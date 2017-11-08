Caltrans hosting Bicycle Plan Workshop in Menlo Park on Nov. 14

Caltrans and Alta Planning + Design are hosting a community workshop to discuss proposed priority bicycle improvements on state routes for the Bay Area. Share your ideas on local priorities for:

– 280/Sand Hill Road

– El Camino Real

– Willow Road from US 101 to Bayfront Expressway

– Bayfront Expressway

– Marsh Road/US 101

Caltrans is developing the District 4 Bicycle Plan to improve bicycling on and across the State-owned transportation network. Your input will help shape future Caltrans improvements for bicycling in your community and across the Bay Area.

The meeting will take place on November 14 from 5:00 to 8:00pm at he Arrillaga Family Recreation Center, 700 Alma Street, Menlo Park.

InMenlo file photo (c) 2010