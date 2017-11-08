Spotted: Lauren Koo being honored by Menlo Oaks neighborhood group

At Sunday’s Menlo Oaks District Association (MODA) Annual Meeting, 16-year-old Lauren Koo, a Junior at Menlo-Atherton High School, was honored for her quick thinking and heroic efforts to warn neighbors and authorities about a fire threatening nearby homes and property in the early morning of October 15, 2017. After calling 911, she knocked on neighbor’s doors to wake them and warn them about the fire.

San Mateo County Supervisor Don Horsley also brought a certificate from the County honoring Lauren. He was at the meeting to answer questions about traffic problems, emergency preparedness, zoning and ordinance changes, and other concerns expressed by Menlo Oaks residents who attended the meeting.

Shown in the photo are Don Horsley; Kathy Koo, Lauren’s mother; Lauren Koo; and Remona Murray, outgoing president of MODA.