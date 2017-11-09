Belle Haven Action and ImagineMenlo are among the hosts of On The Table luncheon on Nov. 15

Belle Haven Action, The Housing Leadership Council of San Mateo County, ImagineMenlo, and League of Women Voters South San Mateo County are joining together to host a discussion group as part of Silicon Valley Community Foundation’s On The Table. This lunchtime chat is meant to spur conversations with residents across our communities and neighborhoods.

It will be Wednesday, November 15, 12:30pm – 2:30pm at the Onetta Harris Community Center, 100 Terminal Ave., Menlo Park.

Lunch will be provided. Please RSVP to this website by November 12th: http://bit.ly/2gCMctV