Light rain overnight adds just a bit to seasonal total

A light rain started around 8:00 pm in Menlo Park Wednesday night and continued to just about dawn, making for damp streets for the morning commute and school rush.

InMenlo weather watcher Bill Russ recorded .2″ in his rain gauge, brining the season-to-date to .6″.

InMenlo contributing photographer Robb Most was out and about as skies were clearing and captured a rainbow over Menlo.

Photo by Robb Most (c) 2017