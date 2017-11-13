Spotted: Laurel School Chorus serenading the Sisters at Oakwood Retirement Center

Recently, the Laurel School Chorus performed at Oakwood Retirement Center, a community for retired nuns in Atherton. “This was a great community outreach opportunity for the students,” said choir director Rachel Bergeron. “The students did a great job preparing and performing, and the residents of Oakwood really appreciated hearing our students sing.”

The Laurel School Chorus is made up of 63 students, in grades 3 through 5. The Chorus has two upcoming events. On November 16 at 7:00 pm, they will join the Hillview Middle School chorus for their Fall Concert at Hillview Middle School. On December 6 at 6:00pm they will perform their Winter Concert at the Laurel School Upper Campus. All families and friends are invited to attend both events.