Sinfonietta Orchestra performs its Fall Classic Concert on Nov. 18

The Sinfonietta Orchestra, under the baton of conductor John Eells, kicks off its 2017-18 Season at the Fall Classic Concert on Saturday, Nov. 18, at 7:30 pm at the Menlo-Atherton Performing Arts Center.

Works to be performed include: Haydn Symphony No. 104 (“London Symphony”), Copland Music from “Our Town,” Beethoven Overture to “Consecration of the House,” and Schumann Piano Concerto in A minor, Mvt. I with Joey Zhu, soloist. Tickets – general $15; student/senior $8 – are available online or at the door.

The Sinfonietta Orchestra, conducted by John Eells (pictured), is an advanced level orchestra for middle and high school students. Sinfonietta students receive intensive training in preparation for membership in the El Camino Youth Symphony’s Senior Symphony. The orchestra performs original music chiefly from the classical period.