Learn how to maintain and care for your trees with less water on Nov 18

This free workshop will demonstrate water-conscious care, maintenance, pruning and irrigation techniques to promote the health of your trees during dry periods. It takes place on Saturday, Nov. 18, from 9:00 am to noon at Arrillaga Family Recreation Center (700 Alma St.) in Menlo Park.

Learn answers to all of your tree-related questions from a professional certified arborist, Christian Bonner, who is the City Arborist for the City of Menlo Park. He has been a member of the American Society of Consulting Arborists, as well as a Chair of the Bay Area Urban Forest Council. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Forestry & Natural Resources Management from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo.

This class is cosponsored by the City of Menlo Park and the Bay Area Water Supply and Conservation Agency (BAWSCA). Registration is required as space is limited.