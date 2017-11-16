Old-fashioned rainy day in Menlo Park

Emails InMenlo weather watcher Bill Russ: “As of 7:30 am, 1.1” in my backyard. That is 1.7” season-to-date. This compares to 3.9” last year and 2.15″ two seasons ago. Perhaps more as the day progresses.”

That “more” was true around 9:00 am when a hard rain was falling, making the leaves on the colorful liquid amber trees (photo top) sparkle.

While forecasts called for the rain to relent by late morning, this storm had a mind of its own, one that Bill characterized as “an old-fashioned rainy day.”

“Add to my morning total 1.2”, for a day total of 2.3”. That is 2.9” season-to- date,” was his afternoon update.

Photos by Robb Most (c) 2017