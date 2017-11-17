Encinal 4th and 5th graders perform Bugsy Malone Jr. tonight and tomorrow

A fun pre-holiday outing for the grade school set is watching Bugsy Malone Jr. It’s being performed tonight and tomorrow night by the Encinal School drama department under the direction of Rachel Knight,

Performances take place at the Hillview Performing Arts Center tonight (November 17) at 7:00 pm and Saturday, November 18, at 3:00 pm and 7:00 pm.

Tickets are $10 and available online and also at the door.

Encinal parent and InMenlo contributing photographer Gina Hart stopped by and captured the action during a dress rehearsal.

Pictured are: (top) Dominic who plays Bugsy Malone; (top right) Ella who plays Blousey Brown; (bottom) cast singing the grand finale: We Could’ve Been Anything We Wanted To Be – actors in the front – Fizzy (Natalie), Tallulah (Chandler), Bennett (Fat Sam), Dominic (Bugsy Malone), Ella (Blousey Brown), Ameya (Dandy Dan), Faith (Louella)

Photos by Gina Hart (c) 2017