Rain that lingered gets San Francisquito Creek flowing

To locals, especially those who walk the Bay Laurel/creek loop, one sign that Fall has fully arrived is seeing San Francisquito Creek flowing under the San Mateo Drive bike/pedestrian bridge. (Note: there’s always water in the creek further up near the Stanford golf course.)

We had a hunch that two inches of rain in a 24-hour period would prime the pump this year. And we were correct.

For weather trivia followers, the Creek started flowing under the bridge in October in 2016 but not until December in 2015 (but still technically Fall not Winter.)