Postal vehicle fire disrupts mail service to Suburban Park residents

The US Postal Services unofficial motto is “Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds” but that routine was interrupted yesterday when a mail carrier’s vehicle caught fire in the Suburban Park area of Menlo Park.

When Menlo Park Fire Engine 5 arrived on-scene shortly after noon, Captain Tony Eggimann reported that a US Postal Service Mail Carrier Vehicle was on fire with the postal agent safely outside of the vehicle and uninjured.

The crew of Engine 5 deployed a single attack line and quickly and carefully extinguished the fire within 15 minutes. “When we saw it was a mail delivery vehicle on fire we approached with caution not knowing if the contents had started the fire,” Captain Eggimann said. “Once we determined that was not the case, we focused our efforts to protecting the contents and then extinguishing the main body of the fire.”

Firefighters stayed on-scene until the mail was safely transferred to another carrier’s vehicle. The damaged delivery vehicle was removed from the neighborhood around 2:00 pm.

“We understand that delivery of the mail was temporarily disrupted to 300 of 400 customers in the Suburban Park Area,” said Fire Chief Harold Schapelhouman. “The Postal Service will be conducting an investigation of the fire but also addressing the damaged and destroyed mail with their customers on this route.”

Photos courtesy of Menlo Fire