Comments due on Stanford General Use Plan due by December 4

Stanford has submitted an application to Santa Clara County for an updated General Use Permit to authorize the next phase of campus land use in the coming years. The process involves internal examination of the university’s academic and space needs as well as consultation with neighbors and community partners. Stanford seeks approval of an updated 2018 General Use Permit that is expected to extend through 2035.

As part of this process, staff from the Santa Clara County Planning Department presented information on the Stanford University General Use Permit Draft EIR at a community meeting held Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, at the Menlo Park City Council Chambers.

The Draft EIR and the Stanford Application for the 2018 General Use Permit are available on the Santa Clara County website. Presentation slides are available online and the meeting can be watched on YouTube.

The 60-day public review period is Oct. 6–Dec. 4, 2017. All comments must be received by 5 p.m., Monday, Dec. 4, 2017.

The Menlo ParkCity Council is tentatively scheduled to consider a comment letter on the Draft EIR at its meeting of Nov. 29, 2017.

From Menlo Park Updates; used with permission