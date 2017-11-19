Menlo School holding benefit to purchase instruments for North Bay fire victims

There are about 100 students in the Rincon Valley Unified School District in Santa Rosa, who have lost their homes and all their belongings. The students can no longer play music because they have lost their instruments in the fires as well.

Menlo School’s musicians are collecting funds to help these students purchase beginner level band instruments and staging a benefit concert on Monday, Nov. 20from 5:00 to 6:30 pm in Spieker Ballroom, Stent Hall, Menlo School: 50 Valparaiso Ave, Atherton

Suggested donation of $10, sold at the door. Donations of all amounts (and of new or used beginner-level band instruments) are more than welcome!

Please also consider donating to the online fund for this cause: